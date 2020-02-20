Jury deliberations begin in the Jeremy Christian trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The jury in the Jeremy Christian trial begins deliberations Thursday to determine the fate of the 37-year-old accused in the MAX attack.

Christian is accused of killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and critically wounding Micah Fletcher on a Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Christian pleaded not guilty on 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

Judge Cheryl Albrecht reads instructions to the jury prior to their deliberations in the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial, February 19, 2020 (KOIN)

Late Wednesday afternoon, Judge Cheryl Albrecht read the detailed instructions to the 13 jurors who listened to more than 3 weeks of testimony and hours of closing arguments from the prosecution and defense. One juror was designated as an alternate and will vote only if another juror cannot complete deliberations.

The verdict possibilities

A “guilty” verdict for the murder charges must be unanimous — that is, 12-0. For a “not guilty” murder verdict, at least 10 jurors must agree, that is a vote of 10-2.

On all the other charges, a vote of 10-2 — whether guilty or not guilty — is allowed by Oregon law. That is, 10 jurors must agree for a verdict to be rendered on each of those other charges.

The first order for the jury to do is to pick a presiding juror. Once that is done, deliberations will begin in earnest.

