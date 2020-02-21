Jeremy Christian trial: Jury asks for clarification

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The jury deliberating the evidence in the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial asked for clarification about some instructions Friday morning.

Deliberations began in earnest Thursday morning and lasted all day without a decision on the 12 charges leveled against the 37-year-old. They resumed deliberations Friday morning and lawyers for both sides entered the courtroom of Judge Cheryl Albrecht around 10 a.m.

Their question was for Judge Albrecht “to expand on the definition of a threat to inflict serious injury. Examples would be appreciated.”

Specifically, they wanted to know about inflicting serious injury for purposes of intimidation in the second degree.

Christian faces 3 intimidation charges, relating to Walia Mohamed, Destinee Mangum, and Demetria Hester. Of the 12 charges, these are charges 5, 6 and 9.

After a brief courtroom session, Judge Albrecht will give the jurors a slightly altered version of the definition of “threat to inflict serious physical injury” as it relates to intimidation. But the jury will not get any examples.

The verdict possibilities

Jeremy Christian is accused of killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and critically wounding Micah Fletcher on a Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Christian pleaded not guilty on 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

A “guilty” verdict for the murder charges must be unanimous — that is, 12-0. For a “not guilty” murder verdict, at least 10 jurors must agree, that is a vote of 10-2.

The jury can also find Christian not guilty of first degree murder and instead convict him of a lesser charge, including second degree murder, manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, according to the instructions from Judge Albrecht.

On all the other charges, a vote of 10-2 — whether guilty or not guilty — is allowed by Oregon law. That is, 10 jurors must agree for a verdict to be rendered on each of those other charges.

The first order for the jury to do is to pick a presiding juror. Once that is done, deliberations will begin in earnest.

