Final witness set to testify in Jeremy Christian trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The third week of the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial is closing with the final witness ready to be called to the stand.

Christian, 37, is accused of killing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche and critically wounding Micah Fletcher on the Green Line train as it arrived at the Hollywood Transit Center.

Very early Thursday, Christian’s defense team, Greg Scholl and Dean Smith, rested their case. Prosecutors Don Rees and Jeffrey Howes began their rebuttal.

Three witnesses testified: a Portland police detective, a prison official and an expert on white supremacy.

The detective walked through her investigation, which included Christian’s social media posts and statements in the immediate aftermath of his arrest. The prison official spoke about his fights and misconduct while he served time for an armed robbery. And the expert on white supremacy concluded Christian holds those beliefs.

The prosecution’s final witness will testify Friday.

Judge Cheryl Albrecht told the jury that once the testimony is complete she will provide legal instructions. Court will not be in session on Monday, and closing arguments are anticipated to begin Tuesday.

The judge reminded the jury to maintain an open mind until all the evidence and arguments are presented, not to talk to friends or family about the case and not to watch or read any media accounts of the trial.

THE CHARGES AND THE TRIAL

The trial started January 28 at the Multnomah County Courthouse. Witnesses have provided painful first-hand accounts of what happened on the Green Line train at the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Jeremy Christian has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

