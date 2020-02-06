Jeremy Christian trial: A day of court proceedings

Witness testimony won't resume until Monday when the defense starts their case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday will mark the eighth day in the trial that’s seen testimony from witnesses, forensic evidence collectors and relatives in the murder trial of Jeremy Christian, the accused killer of two people on a MAX Green Line in 2017.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case on Wednesday with brief testimony from relatives of the victims — the son of Ricky Best, Erik, and Taliesin Namkai-Meche’s sister, Vajra QuanYin Alaya-Maitreya.

Court proceedings in the case continue Thursday, though without a jury or witnesses. Witness testimony won’t be held again until Monday when the defense will begin to present its case.

THE CHARGES AND THE TRIAL

The trial started January 28 at the Multnomah County Courthouse. Witnesses have provided painful first-hand accounts of what happened on the Green Line train at the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Jeremy Christian is accused of killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and nearly killing Micah Fletcher that day on the train. He has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

