Jeremy Christian ordered to pay MAX attack victims

Jeremy Christian convicted on all counts earlier this year

by: The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered a man convicted of fatally stabbing two men who confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland light-rail train to pay $12,046 for expenses incurred by some of his victims.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the judge ordered Jeremy Christian to pay the money in connection with the 2017 attacks. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Cheryl Albrecht said although Christian is indigent, he must work out a plan with the Oregon Department of Corrections to reimburse the crime victims compensation fund over time.

In February, a jury found Christian guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault and other charges stemming from his actions.

