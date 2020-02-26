Final day in Jeremy Christian sentencing hearing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second and final day of Jeremy Christian’s sentencing hearing will get underway at 9 a.m. in Judge Cheryl Albrecht’s courtroom.

Once again, the jury that unanimously convicted Christian on all 12 charges he faced — including first-degree murder — will hear arguments about “enhanced factors” that could affect his sentence. No official sentencing date has been set, but both sides are looking to late March.

The jury will not make a recommendation on sentencing. Judge Albrecht will impose the prison sentence for Jeremy Christian.

The 37-year-old faces a maximum of life in prison without parole. In late October 2019, prosecutors filed a motion that took the death penalty off the table.

The enhanced factors:

That there is a high probability that the defendant cannot be rehabilitated.

That the defendant’s crimes were precipitated by his unreasonable racial and religious bias.

That the defendant demonstrated no remorse for his acts.

That the defendant’s acts demonstrated his callous disregard for the value of human life.

That the defendant is likely to commit future acts of violence.

That defendant was at least 18 years of age at the time the murders were committed.

Prosecutors plan to call one more witness Wednesday. The defense plans to have at least one expert testify Wednesday morning. Attorney Greg Scholl said they also have some deputies from the sheriff’s office and detention center subpoenaed.

First day of sentencing hearing

The prosecution called 4 witnesses Tuesday afternoon, and introduced evidence the jury had previously only heard a redacted version: a jailhouse phone call in which Christian appears to mock Micah Fletcher’s appearance approximately two years after the stabbing.

It was originally redacted on grounds it showed lack of remorse. Now, since the jury is specifically being asked to consider lack of remorse as a possible sentence enhancement factor, Judge Albrecht allowed the unredacted call.

The final witness was Steve Ober with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. He testified in the State’s main case and was called back to testify about items Christian is accused of trying to sell on murder memorabilia websites.

On May 26, 2017, Christian killed Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and critically wounded Micah Fletcher in an attack on a MAX Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center.

His trial began January 28, 2020 and he was convicted February 21, 2020.

