Jeremy Christian sentencing factors now with jury

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jury deliberations continue Thursday in the sentencing hearing of Jeremy Christian, who was convicted last Friday of killing 2 people and critically wounding another in a brutal attack on a MAX Green Line in 2017.

Christian, 37, was found unanimously guilty on all 12 charges he faced. The jury then listened to arguments on Tuesday and Wednesday from the prosecution and defense whether “enhanced factors” could be considered for his sentencing.

Prosecutors laid out their case that the convicted killer “absolutely” could hurt someone again. The defense said “he’s not going to be the same person” when he’s 40 or 50 or 60.

No official sentencing date has been set, but both sides are looking to late March. Christian faces a maximum of life in prison without parole. In late October 2019, prosecutors filed a motion that took the death penalty off the table

The jury will not make a recommendation on sentencing. Judge Cheryl Albrecht will impose the prison sentence for Jeremy Christian.

KOIN 6 News will be in the courtroom and will update this story as events develop.

Complete KOIN Coverage: The MAX Attack Trial