Jeremy Christian sentencing moved to June 23

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Convicted MAX train killer Jeremy Christian will be sentenced on June 23, according to officials with the Multnomah Circuit Court.

The sentencing had been delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.

In February, Christian was found guilty in the murders of Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best. He was also found guilty of attempted murder for the stabbing of survivor Micah Fletcher and assault and menacing for shouting slurs and throwing a bottle at a black woman on another train the day before the deadly stabbings.

On May 26, 2017, Christian stabbed the three victims while they attempted to defuse his heated, racist tirade aimed at two young black women riding on a MAX train.

