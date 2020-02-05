Jeremy Christian trial: 7th day of testimony, evidence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Court proceedings for the MAX attack murder trial of Jeremy Christian are expected to begin around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. It will be the 7th day of the trial of a man accused of killing two men and attempting to kill a third.

On Tuesday, the only survivor of the MAX train attack took the stand to tell his story. Micah Fletcher described the day on the train back in May 2017 when Christian is accused of killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best.

During a verbal exchange, video showed Fletcher pushed Christian down twice. The second time Christian got up and said, “Hit me again,” Fletcher did.

“He responded by stabbing me in the throat,” Fletcher said. Fletcher said thought he had been punched originally, then he realized he was bleeding.

Fletcher remembered a man using his bare hand, then a jacket and a blanket, to try to stop the bleeding. He also remembers calling his mom, thinking that these were going to be his last moments.

Micah Fletcher testified in the MAX attack murder trial, February 4, 2020 (KOIN)

Despite his deliberate tone while testifying, there were emotional moments as Fletcher described the lasting impacts that day left him with. A section of his jawbone had been broken. He went through two months of physical therapy. He testified that he was left with some nerve damage in his neck that sometimes made it difficult to eat. At one point, he said that there hasn’t a day that has gone by where he doesn’t think about that day on the MAX.

THE CHARGES AND THE TRIAL

The trial started January 28 at the Multnomah County Courthouse. Witnesses have provided painful first-hand accounts of what happened on the Green Line train at the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Jeremy Christian is accused of killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and nearly killing Micah Fletcher that day on the train. He has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

