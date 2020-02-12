Jeremy Christian trial: Defense continues on Wednesday

The trial started January 28 at the Multnomah County Courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeremy Christian’s defense attorneys will continue to argue their case on Wednesday as the MAX attack trial continues in Multnomah County.

Christian, 37, is accused of killing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche and critically wounding Micah Fletcher on the Green Line train as it arrived at the Hollywood Transit Center.

Jurors on Tuesday heard from two psychologists who examined Christian since the MAX attack. Clinical psychologist Dr. Glena Andrews spoke in detail about Christian’s educational background, family life and cognitive abilities. Dr. Timothy Derning spoke at length about Christian’s autism, dysfunctional family, lack of friends and how prison changed him.

THE CHARGES AND THE TRIAL

The trial started January 28 at the Multnomah County Courthouse. Witnesses have provided painful first-hand accounts of what happened on the Green Line train at the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Jeremy Christian has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

