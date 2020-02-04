Jeremy Christian trial: Second week of prosecution continues

Photo of Jeremy Christian on the second day of the MAX attack trial. (KOIN) Jan. 29, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Testimony in the MAX attack murder trial of Jeremy Christian will resume Tuesday after seven witnesses were called to the stand on Monday. Now in its second week, roughly two dozen people have already testified.

Monday’s court proceedings saw testimony from a man who followed Jeremy Christian off the train, Portland police officers and detectives who responded to the scene and arrested Jeremy Christian—plus a 30-minute video of his arrest and delivery to the police station. About 20 minutes into the video, as he is being driven to the police station in handcuffs and a spit hood, Christian said: “This is a hate crime. Hope they all die. Hope they all die.”

THE CHARGES AND THE TRIAL

The trial started January 28 at the Multnomah County Courthouse. Witnesses have provided painful first-hand accounts of what happened on the Green Line train at the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Jeremy Christian is accused of killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and nearly killing Micah Fletcher that day on the train. He has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

