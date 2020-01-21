Jury to be selected for high-profile Jeremy Christian trial

Opening statements in the trial are expected on Jan. 28

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jury selection is expected to get underway for one of the regions most high profile murder cases in recent memory.

Jeremy Christian is accused of stabbing 3 men, killing 2 of them after a race-fueled rant on a Hollywood MAX train back in 2017. Jury selection for this criminal case starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Multnomah County Court House. Jury selection is expected to last through the week, ending in 12 total people selected.

Court documents show the deadly rampage began with Christian yelling anti-muslim slurs at a young woman wearing a hijab. Court papers raise the possibility that Christian’s defense attorney may raise self-defense in court.

They may also raise questions about Christian’s mental health. Meanwhile, prosecutors are expected to argue his intent by presenting evidence from the night before the stabbings — when they say Christian should similar insults at a black woman on a different max train while threatening to stab her. The defense has previously dismissed those arguments.

Opening statements and testimony are expected to start on January 28. KOIN6 News will continue to follow this story.

