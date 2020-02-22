Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

PHOTOS: Inside the courtroom for Jeremy Christian trial verdict

MAX Attack Trial

Jeremy Christian was unanimously convicted on all 12 counts, including two counts of first-degree murder

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The verdict in the MAX attack trial came down on a sunny Friday afternoon in February, just over a day since the jury was handed the case to deliberate.

Jeremy Christian, 37, was unanimously convicted on all 12 counts in connection with the deadly stabbing attack that shocked the city of Portland in May 2017 after a trial that began late January, lasting about three weeks.

Take a look at scenes from the courthouse and courtroom below:

  • A person stands outside the Multnomah County Courthouse with a sign. February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Micah Fletcher is among those who are sitting in the courtroom gallery. February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Jeremy Christian enters the courtroom to hear the verdict from the jury in the MAX attack trial, February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Judge Cheryl Albrecht reads the jury’s verdict — guilty — in the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial, February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Jeremy Christian enters the courtroom on Friday, February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Inside the courtroom as the jury prepares to return with a verdict. February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Jeremy Christian listens as the judge reads out the verdict. February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • The courtroom on Friday, February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Tomi Rene said, “I was almost on that very train…I came this close to being on the jury. Due to my job I was exempt. I could not, not do this.” She leaves flowers at the Hollywood Transit Center after Jeremy Christian was found guilty on all charges in the MAX attack. February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Dyjuana Hudson, mother of Destinee, speaks outside the courthouse. Friday, February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Demetria Hester speaks outside the courthouse. Friday, February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Michael Fletcher in the steps of the courthouse: “I feel justice has been served.” Friday, February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Flowers at the Hollywood Transit Center after Jeremy Christian was found guilty on all charges in the MAX attack, February 21, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Tomi Rene, who rides the MAX regularly, leaves flowers at the Hollywood Transit Center after Jeremy Christian was found guilty on all charges in the MAX attack, February 21, 2020 (KOIN)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget