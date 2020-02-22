PHOTOS: Inside the courtroom for Jeremy Christian trial verdict

Jeremy Christian was unanimously convicted on all 12 counts, including two counts of first-degree murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The verdict in the MAX attack trial came down on a sunny Friday afternoon in February, just over a day since the jury was handed the case to deliberate.

Jeremy Christian, 37, was unanimously convicted on all 12 counts in connection with the deadly stabbing attack that shocked the city of Portland in May 2017 after a trial that began late January, lasting about three weeks.

Take a look at scenes from the courthouse and courtroom below: