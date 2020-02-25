Sentencing phase of Jeremy Christian trial begins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sentencing phase of Jeremy Christian’s MAX attack trial begins Tuesday morning in Judge Cheryl Albrecht’s courtroom.

The verdicts in the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial, February 21, 2020 (Graphic from Multnomah County DA)

Christian, 37, was unanimously convicted on all 12 charges he faced, including 2 first-degree murder charges. The hearing will discuss possible enhancements to the sentences he’ll receive.

He faces a maximum of life in prison without parole. In late October 2019, prosecutors filed a motion that took the death penalty off the table.

The jury that convicted Christian after about 12 hours of deliberation will be in court for this 2-day hearing. Their role will be to be determine whether or not the state has proven the enhancement facts, which is a “fact that is constitutionally required to be found by a jury in order to increase the sentence that may be imposed upon conviction of a crime,” according to Oregon law.

The jury will hear evidence presented by the attorneys and determine whether the state has proven those enhancement factors.

Jury unanimous: Jeremy Christian guilty on all charges

But they will not make a recommendation on sentencing. Judge Albrecht will impose the prison sentence for Jeremy Christian.

On May 26, 2017, Christian killed Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and critically wounded Micah Fletcher in an attack on a MAX Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center.

His trial began January 28, 2020 and he was convicted February 21, 2020.

