What will jury instructions be in Jeremy Christian trial?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial resumes Tuesday morning as prosecutors and the defense continue discussing the jury instructions with Judge Cheryl Albrecht.

Christian, 37, is accused of killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and critically wounding Micah Fletcher as a Green Line train pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Testimony in the trial, which began January 28, wrapped last week when prosecutors concluded their rebuttal to the defense’s case.

Tuesday’s court proceedings will be to lock down the instructions Judge Albrecht will give to the 12-person jury. These instructions will be guidelines for the jury to use as they deliberate the evidence.

Before the jury deliberates, though, each side will present their closing arguments, which are expected to begin Wednesday.

Jeremy Christian pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

