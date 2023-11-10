PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pilots in F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to perform numerous Veterans Day flyovers around Oregon on Nov. 11 in honor of those who served in the U.S. military.
The Department of the Air Force announced that the Oregon National Guard’s 142nd and 173rd Fighter Wings will fly over 13 different Oregon cities Saturday. During the flybys, pilots will drop to 1,000 feet of elevation as they scream overhead at 400 mph.
The Oregon Military Department has provided the following flight schedules for Oregon’s Veterans Day flyovers:
142nd Fighter Wings:
- 10:30 a.m. Portland, Ore., Portland Veterans Day Parade
- 10:45 a.m. Tillamook, Ore.
- 11:00 a.m. Salem, Ore.
- 11:07 a.m. Estacada, Ore.
- 11:12 a.m. Portland, Ore., University of Portland
- 11:15 a.m. Vancouver, Wash.
- 11:30 a.m. Gig Harbor, Wash.
- 12:10 a.m. McMinnville, Ore.
173rd Fighter Wings:
- 11:00 a.m. – Veterans Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.
- 11:20 a.m. – Jubilee Park, Cave Junction, Ore.
- 11:30 a.m. – Canyonville City Hall, Canyonville, Ore.
- 11:35 a.m. – Downtown Roseburg, Roseburg, Ore.
- 11.55 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade, Redmond, Ore.
- 12:20 p.m. – Southern Ore. University Raider Stadium, Ashland, Ore.