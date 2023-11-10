PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pilots in F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to perform numerous Veterans Day flyovers around Oregon on Nov. 11 in honor of those who served in the U.S. military.

The Department of the Air Force announced that the Oregon National Guard’s 142nd and 173rd Fighter Wings will fly over 13 different Oregon cities Saturday. During the flybys, pilots will drop to 1,000 feet of elevation as they scream overhead at 400 mph.

An F-15 flying at dusk. (Courtesy: Oregon Air National Guard)

The Oregon Military Department has provided the following flight schedules for Oregon’s Veterans Day flyovers:

142nd Fighter Wings:

10:30 a.m. Portland, Ore., Portland Veterans Day Parade

10:45 a.m. Tillamook, Ore.

11:00 a.m. Salem, Ore.

11:07 a.m. Estacada, Ore.

11:12 a.m. Portland, Ore., University of Portland

11:15 a.m. Vancouver, Wash.

11:30 a.m. Gig Harbor, Wash.

12:10 a.m. McMinnville, Ore.

173rd Fighter Wings: