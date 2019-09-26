6 Things: Mortgages

6 Things You Need to Know About Getting a Mortgage:

1. Your situation is unique.

As Mortgage Advisors, we’ll educate you on the pros and cons of the various programs available to you. If you’re looking to purchase or refinance, we can help you! Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, a Veteran, looking to invest, or just unsure of your mortgage options, we will find a solution for you.

2. A large down payment is not necessary to purchase a home.

It’s a common misconception that homebuyers must put at least 20% down. However, some qualifying buyers can put down as little as 3%, or no down payment at all.

3. You can buy a home with less than perfect credit.

The truth is, you may have more loan options than you think. There are loan programs that are available to homebuyers with a lower credit score.

4. Getting a lower rate doesn’t guarantee you’re getting the right mortgage.

As trusted, local advisors we want to understand your long-term goals, and work with you every step of the way. A lower rate with the wrong strategy can cost you in the end.

5. An approval will give you an advantage over a pre-approval.

When it comes time to make an offer, there may be multiple offers on the home already. An upfront approval will show you are financially capable of purchasing the home and enhance your negotiating power. At PRM, we take pride in our quick, up-front approvals to help you get the competitive edge.

6. You should be approved for a loan before shopping for a home.

Being approved and knowing what you can afford before searching for a home will help save time, possibly reduce costs, and get you into your new home faster.

