Blue Origin’s NS-12 takes load of postcards into space

MYSTERY WIRE — Blue Origin completed its 12th launch in the New Shepard program on Wednesday morning, sending the reusable space capsule up for a science mission.
It carried a piece of unique cargo: postcards that will go back to the kids who wrote them with a postmark from space.
Read the full story about the new space race and efforts to get children interested on mysterywire.com.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.