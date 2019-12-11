Blue Origin’s NS-12 takes load of postcards into space

The NS-12 rocket launches from Blue Origin’s West Texas facility on Dec. 11. (Blue Origin / YouTube)

MYSTERY WIRE — Blue Origin completed its 12th launch in the New Shepard program on Wednesday morning, sending the reusable space capsule up for a science mission.

It carried a piece of unique cargo: postcards that will go back to the kids who wrote them with a postmark from space.

