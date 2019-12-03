Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid encouraged by newfound interest in UFOs

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid sits down for an interview with Mystery Wire/KLAS 8 to talk about reaction to a once-secret study of UFOs.

MYSTERY WIRE — Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada says he’s enthusiastic about the reaction to a once-secret study of UFOs that Reid and congressional colleagues authorized more than a decade ago.

The last two years have seen an explosion of interest in UFOs among mainstream media, but there’s been push back from conspiracy enthusiasts, and some military officials.

When Bill and Hillary Clinton came to Las Vegas in May to speak to a large audience on the Las Vegas Strip, their first stop was Reid’s home in a Las Vegas suburb. Reid and the Clintons share an interest in a controversial subject — UFOs.

