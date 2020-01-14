Goldfield Hotel haunted by ghosts, stories of spirits in hallways

MYSTERY WIRE — During its boom, the mining town of Goldfield was the largest city in Nevada. But when the ore ran out, so did most of the people.

Today, a few hardy souls still live in Goldfield, and according to locals, a few otherworldly souls as well.

The once ornate Goldfield Hotel is listed as one of the most haunted buildings in the West. Many of those who live here say they’ve seen the supernatural with their own eyes, including former Esmeralda County District Attorney Harry Keuhn.

“It seemed like something was coalescing in my head something like, ‘Harry, Harry’ calling me, which I didn’t like it all. So I took what I thought was the only rational approach. I ran, unplugged, and ran downstairs.”

The Goldfield Hotel has been featured on several ghosthunter TV shows over the years. But we got the inside look before the rest.

A two-part look at the hauntingly beautiful Goldfield Hotel on mysterywire.com.

