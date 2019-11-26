How well do you know the International Space Station?

MYSTERY WIRE — When the first component of the International Space Station was put into orbit 21 years ago, the station’s life expectancy was set at about 20 years. Surpassing those expectations, the station is headed toward a retirement date sometime in 2030.
