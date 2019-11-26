Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

How well do you know the International Space Station?

Mystery Wire
Posted: / Updated:

Astronaut Andrew Morgan is tethered to the Starboard-3 truss segment work site during the second spacewalk to repair the International Space Station’s cosmic particle detector, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. (NASA)

MYSTERY WIRE — When the first component of the International Space Station was put into orbit 21 years ago, the station’s life expectancy was set at about 20 years. Surpassing those expectations, the station is headed toward a retirement date sometime in 2030.

For interesting facts about ISS visitors and a live view from the space station, see the full story on mysterywire.com.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget