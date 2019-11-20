Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

ICBM silo in Arizona listed for sale for $395K

Mystery Wire
Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — It’s probably a bargain at $395,000, but the curb appeal is zero. You’ll have to look deeper to see the value.

If you’re interested in acquiring a retired Titan II missile complex offered by Zillow, consider it a fixer-upper.

The site is southeast of Phoenix, near the small town of Florence, Arizona. There’s stairway access, and a lot of rust according to recent descriptions. But at one time, there was a working elevator, a bedroom area and other interesting features in three distinct chambers.

For more, go to mysterywire.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget