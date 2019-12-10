Infrared light reveals tattoos on Egyptian mummies

MYSTERY WIRE — An Egyptian mummy with more than 30 tattoos has captured the attention of researchers who want to learn more about the significance of the markings.
Infrared photography has recently produced more discoveries of ancient tattoos. Archaeologists studying mummies from the Deir Al Medina site in Luxor have found 12 mummies with tattoos. Six had extensive tattoos.
See the full story and read about the archaeologist behind the discovery on mysterywire.com.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.