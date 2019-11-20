JANET planes ferry workforce from Las Vegas to Area 51

The “Janet terminal” at McCarran International Airport, as seen from Glenn Campbell’s apartment. (KLAS-TV)

MYSTERY WIRE — The morning commute for some staff at Area 51 and probably other unknown bases north of Las Vegas starts with a trip to McCarran International Airport. That’s where they board JANET planes — non-descript Boeing 737-600 aircraft, white with a red stripe.

A 1996 article from Mystery Wire’s archive includes an interview with UFO researcher Glenn Campbell, who invites investigative reporter George Knapp to see the view from his apartment, which allows him to monitor JANET flight activity and a private parking lot used by people who board the planes.

For more, see mysterywire.com.