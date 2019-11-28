John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream

MYSTERY WIRE — Rock legend John Fogerty calls his music “swamp rock.” Dating back to his Creedence Clearwater Revival days, his themes and lyrics are populated with spooky, swampy folklore, whether its chasing hoodoos, dark premonitions, voodoo spells and a zombie or two. Is he a student of the paranormal?

As a youngster, Fogerty had a strange recurring dream about the sensation of flying out of his home and over his town, accompanied by a mysterious friend. He wrote about it in his autobiography, “Fortunate Son,” and openly wonders if the friend was an E.T.

See the full interview on video and more at mysterywire.com.