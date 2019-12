MYSTERY WIRE — New details continue to surface since the disclosures by Navy pilot Dave Fravor of encounters with the “Tic Tac” UFO off the coast near San Diego in November 2004.

Fravor tells The Fighter Pilot Podcast, “All the radar tapes from the Princeton … there’s a bunch of stuff that’s missing that they can’t find.” Fravor was interviewed by host and former U.S. Navy pilot Vincent Aiello. The podcast aired in early January of 2019.

