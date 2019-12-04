Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Puppy preserved in ice for 18,000 years nicknamed ‘Dogor’

Mystery Wire
Posted: / Updated:

A handout photo taken in September 2018 shows a puppy now known as “Dogor,” discovered in Russia and estimated to be 18,000 years old. (Photo by Sergei Fyodorov)

MYSTERY WIRE “Dogor” is stealing hearts, some 18,000 years after living in the Siberian region where he was found frozen as just a pup.

Scientists haven’t determined if it’s a dog or a wolf. But researchers have given him a name. “Dogor” means “friend” in the local language where he was found in Yakutia, discovered by mammoth tusk hunters.

See the full story at mysterywire.com.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget