Puppy preserved in ice for 18,000 years nicknamed ‘Dogor’

A handout photo taken in September 2018 shows a puppy now known as “Dogor,” discovered in Russia and estimated to be 18,000 years old. (Photo by Sergei Fyodorov)

MYSTERY WIRE — “Dogor” is stealing hearts, some 18,000 years after living in the Siberian region where he was found frozen as just a pup.

Scientists haven’t determined if it’s a dog or a wolf. But researchers have given him a name. “Dogor” means “friend” in the local language where he was found in Yakutia, discovered by mammoth tusk hunters.

