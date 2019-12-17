Space junk spawns new industry for collecting debris

MYSTERY WIRE — It’s far too late to “pack out your trash” in space. Junk is everywhere, and it’s just a matter of time until something bad happens.

That’s why ClearSpace, a Swiss junk-removal startup partnering with the European Space Agency, is launching a robotic garbage collector in 2025.

For more on the damage already done by space junk and the threats to future missions, see the full story on mysterywire.com.