SpaceX Starship Mk1 ‘blows top’ during Wednesday test

The SpaceX Starship Mk1 was damaged when it “blew its top” during Wednesday tests at the Boca Chica facility in South Texas.

MYSTERY WIRE — Dramatic video captured the moment when SpaceX’s Starship Mk1 “blew its top” on Wednesday, likely signaling the end of that ship.

The video, part of a live stream that is pointed at the Boca Chica facility in South Texas, shows some kind of failure in the integrity of the top of the ship, likely an explosion. Smoke rapidly expands after the top disappears out of the frame, and flames appear to flare up from the bottom right.

Find more on this story and a link to the video at mysterywire.com