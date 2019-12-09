WWI battleship wreckage found on bottom of Atlantic

MYSTERY WIRE — The moment of discovery produced a lot of smiles as scientists declared they found one of the most famous German warships from World War I.

When it sank on Dec. 8, 1914, the German battlecruiser Scharnhost was trying to take on a larger British naval force off the Falkland Islands. More than 800 crew were aboard the Scharnhorst when it was sunk along with eight other German warships.

