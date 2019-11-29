2009 ‘War for the Roses’: A first and last in Oregon history

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every football fan in the state of Oregon knows exactly where they were for the December 2009 “War for the Roses.”
The matchup between Oregon State University and the University of Oregon is one the most unique and iconic games in Civil War history.
The game was the first time (and the last time) that the winner of the Civil War earned a spot to play in the Rose Bowl.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.