Countdown to Rose Bowl: Ducks suit up for open practice

CARSON, Calif. (KOIN) — Time is counting down until Oregon faces Wisconsin for the 2020 Rose Bowl. After all the fun and ceremony of the first two days of the week, it’s now down to business for both teams.

Saturday was the Ducks’ first padded practice of the week. The part of the practice that was open to the media featured a lot of drills. KOIN 6 News’ AJ McCord said every player was engaged in every single drill—pushing each other even if no one was watching.

“Everyone wants to get better,” said Ducks linebacker Troy Dye. “Nobody wants to be the weak link. That’s the key point to our defense: nobody wants to be the weak link, nobody wants to let their teammates down.”

The Ducks will play the Badgers in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.