Ducks running back got his start not far from Levi’s Stadium

NCAA Football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KOIN) — For one Oregon player, Friday’s Pac-12 Championship game will mean a little more than just playing for the title.

Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio is from nearby Palo Alto, and graduated from St. Francis High School.

Habibi-Likio has “a heart of gold … he knows everybody in the community,” high school football coach Greg Calcagno said, adding, “But he plays his tail off and cares about everybody.”

