Ducks running back got his start not far from Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KOIN) — For one Oregon player, Friday’s Pac-12 Championship game will mean a little more than just playing for the title.
Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio is from nearby Palo Alto, and graduated from St. Francis High School.
Habibi-Likio has “a heart of gold … he knows everybody in the community,” high school football coach Greg Calcagno said, adding, “But he plays his tail off and cares about everybody.”
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.