Oregon MVP Brady Breeze: ‘Anything’s possible’

CARSON, Calif. (KOIN) — Time is counting down until Oregon faces Wisconsin for the 2020 Rose Bowl. After all the fun and ceremony of the first two days of the week, it's now down to business for both teams.

Saturday was the Ducks' first padded practice of the week. The part of the practice that was open to the media featured a lot of drills. KOIN 6 News' AJ McCord said every player was engaged in every single drill—pushing each other even if no one was watching.