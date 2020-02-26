$1.8M emergency loan given to Pendleton for flood damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The eastern Oregon region recently devastated by flooding received a financial boost from Kate Brown Wednesday. The governor announced the state will fund $1.8 million in stopgap funding for levee repairs in Pendleton.

The no-interest loan is part of a larger $11.65 million recovery package outlined last week by Brown. The $1.8 million is the only portion of the package that can be advanced without the approval of congress.

Funds from the loan will allow for crews to begin repairs on the Pendelton levee before the spring snowmelt begins.

“I have been clear since the flooding happened that I am dedicated to making sure the people of the Umatilla Basin receive much-needed recovery support from the state,” said Governor Brown in a release Wednesday. “This levee funding is a stopgap measure to make sure that residents in the Umatilla Basin don’t have to worry that the coming spring will add insult to injury.”

Prior to the conclusion of the recent short session, Republicans in both the Oregon House and Senate walked out Tuesday to stall a vote on a climate change bill.

Brown declared a state of emergency in three Oregon counties after severe flooding caused by unusually heavy rain and snowmelt.