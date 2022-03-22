SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-car crash in Salem claimed the life of an unidentified passenger on Monday.

Just before 10 a.m. a Subaru vehicle traveling westbound on Ewald Ave. collided with a Jeep vehicle that was going southbound on River Rd. According to Salem police, as the Jeep reached the intersection, the Subaru crossed the Jeep’s path which is when the Jeep collided with the Subaru’s passenger door.

The driver and three passengers in the Subaru were taken to Salem Health after the crash. One of the passengers passed away, while the other was treated for life-threatening injuries. The identities of the three passengers are not being released at this time.

Caleb Smith, 26, the driver of the Jeep, was uninjured.

The driver of the Subaru, Jose de Jesus Briones, 39, was arrested and lodged at the Marion County Jail. He was charged with second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving, third-degree assault and recklessly endangering other people.