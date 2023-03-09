PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities say a man has died after a shooting in the Foster-Powell neighborhood Thursday night.

Portland Police say they found the man near an encampment at 74th Avenue and Powell Boulevard on Frontage Road after shots had been heard around 7:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say that eastbound Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed while officers investigate.

Portland Police Bureau asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0449 or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433 and reference case number 23-62542.