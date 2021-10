Gunfire was reported in Portland’s Old Town early Tuesday morning. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gunfire went off in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau says shots were fired near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Glisan just before 7 a.m. One man was shot and seriously injured. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police did not release any suspect or arrest information.

We are here near NW Broadway & NW Glisan where the road is blocked off after reports of shots fired. @ppbnorth is on scene. A couple of TriMet buses are behind the police line. Stay with @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/N3P5Eu8ITR — Emma Jerome (@EmmaJerome) October 19, 2021

The PPB’s Enhance Community Safety Team (ECST) responded and is investigating.

This is a developing story.