PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash along Southeast Highway 26 on Tuesday.

Gresham police initially responded to a reported shooting along NE Hale Avenue. As officers tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle, police said the suspect drove away.

Officers chased the suspect through Gresham and east on Highway 26 toward Sandy, where the crash happened. According to Gresham Police Department, the suspect also fired a gunshot during the chase.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the crash on foot before being taken into police custody.

The East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team is investigating.