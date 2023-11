PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot and killed on Monday in a rural area of Yamhill, officials announced.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was found by a local resident on NW Russell Creek Rd.

NW Russell Creek Road is closed between Highway 47 and NW Goodrich Road.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact investigators at 503-434-6500 or email Detective Sergeant Todd Whitlow at whitlot@co.yamhill.or.us.