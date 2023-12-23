PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Ten lucky Northwest families will be gifted with beagles this holiday season, thanks to the combined efforts of several automakers, over a dozen automotive journalists, and many more volunteers. The project is called Operation Frodo 1650, and it was organized and headed up by local Portland radio personality Nik Miles, who hosts the Our Auto Expert show on KXL on Saturday afternoons from 1 to 3.

“It’s been an unforgettable holiday journey, filled with truth, goodwill, and selflessness, We’re beyond proud of everyone involved. This endeavor truly exemplifies the beauty of putting others first,” said Miles, who is also president of the Northwest Automotive Writers Press Association.

The idea grew out of a much smaller project that happened last year. Miles donated a pickup truck to Bassett and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland in Omaha, Nebraska. The rescue needed the four-wheel-drive truck to collect up abandoned dogs in their area. Then Miles adopted two beagles from the rescue, one of them named Frodo, and brought two more back for other Portland-area families. The distance from Omaha to Portland is 1,650 miles, which became part of the name of the project this year.

For this year’s effort, Miles wanted to bring more dogs to the Pacific Northwest. The reason is simple: there are too many beagles in shelters and rescues in the center of the nation, and not enough beagles to meet adoption demand in the Northwest. To balance the supply and demand, Miles created a caravan to bring a dozen dogs westward to new homes.

The vehicles in the caravan included a Subaru Crosstrek, Nissan Pathfinder, Ford Explorer, and a Hyundai Santa Fe. All the vehicles were loaned to the project by the automakers, who also donated some money for gas and lodging on the way. Along the four-day journey the dogs were driven and cared for by automotive journalists, including Pamplin Media group automotive writer Jeff Zurschmeide.

