PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker.com) — The housing market saw a boom during the coronavirus pandemic, and Portland was no exception.

With the help of Stacker.com, KOIN 6 compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Portland, Vancouver and Hillsboro metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2022.

Cities with at least three years of historical data were included.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the decade following the 2008 recession, and more recently saw an uptick during the pandemic.

The typical value of a home in the United States today is $316,368, a 19.3% increase over the last year.

Another consideration is the house itself, including what kind of upkeep it requires and those associated costs. Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Below, you will find the top 10 cities in the Portland metro area with the most expensive homes.

#10. Mulino, OR

Typical home value: $737,814

1 year price change: +25.6%

5 year price change: +62.0%

#9. West Linn, OR

Typical home value: $738,231

1 year price change: +21.9%

5 year price change: +46.7%

#8. West Slope, OR

Typical home value: $744,867

1 year price change: +19.2%

5 year price change: +42.3%

#7. Durham, OR

Typical home value: $749,446

1 year price change: +19.7%

5 year price change: +46.8%

#6. Beavercreek, OR

Typical home value: $761,546

1 year price change: +24.1%

5 year price change: +60.4%

#5. Brush Prairie, WA

Typical home value: $805,738

1 year price change: +26.1%

5 year price change: +67.6%

#4. Manning, OR

Typical home value: $817,656

1 year price change: +26.6%

5 year price change: +81.9%

#3. Cedar Mill, OR

Typical home value: $823,586

1 year price change: +18.9%

5 year price change: +36.6%

#2. Lake Oswego, OR

Typical home value: $859,058

1 year price change: +19.3%

5 year price change: +43.6%

#1. Raleigh Hills, OR

Typical home value: $936,744

1 year price change: +18.6%

5 year price change: +35.4%

For the full list of cities, click here.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News edited this story originally published on Stacker.com to include only 10 locations on the list, extract specific words and add more words as necessary. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.