10 things you can do to nail your Zoom job interview

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Born in Oakland to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, Senator Kamala Harris won her first election in 2003 when she became San Francisco’s district attorney. In the role, she created a reentry program for low-level drug offenders and cracked down on student truancy.

She was elected California’s attorney general in 2010, the first woman and Black person to hold the job, and focused on issues including the foreclosure crisis. She declined to defend the state’s Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage and was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.