‘Numerous cars into ditches’ in Tillamook County, Hwy 6 after snow

Officials are warning Oregonians about winter weather driving after “numerous” cars were in ditches around Tillamook County roads and Highway 6 on Christmas Day. “It was a real mess up there, it was hard to keep up with the carnage,” TCSO Forest Deputy Scott Griffith said. “We even had people driving on snow-covered forest roads with passenger cars that had no business being there.” (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are warning about winter weather driving after “numerous” cars went into ditches on Christmas Day around Tillamook County roads, especially along Highway 6, according to a Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

TCSO said there were “numerous cars into ditches, some resulting in serious injuries.”

On Sunday, Forest Grove Fire also warned about icy road conditions on Highway 6 and Highway 26 in a Tweet.

The coast range highways (HWY6 & HWY26) have slick road conditions with several spun out vehicles. It’s only going to get worse tonight with freezing. PLEASE avoid traveling on these roads & STAY HOME. Don’t risk the safety of yourself, other travelers or responders. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/gfZuY4l2Vy — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) December 26, 2021

As a winter storm warning remains in effect until Monday, Deputy Griffith advises drivers to stay home. “Really, if it’s not absolutely necessary to drive, then please don’t,” Griffith said.