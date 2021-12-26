‘Numerous cars into ditches’ in Tillamook County, Hwy 6 after snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are warning about winter weather driving after “numerous” cars went into ditches on Christmas Day around Tillamook County roads, especially along Highway 6, according to a Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
TCSO said there were “numerous cars into ditches, some resulting in serious injuries.”
“It was a real mess up there, it was hard to keep up with the carnage,” TCSO Forest Deputy Scott Griffith said. “We even had people driving on snow-covered forest roads with passenger cars that had no business being there.”
On Sunday, Forest Grove Fire also warned about icy road conditions on Highway 6 and Highway 26 in a Tweet.
As a winter storm warning remains in effect until Monday, Deputy Griffith advises drivers to stay home. “Really, if it’s not absolutely necessary to drive, then please don’t,” Griffith said.