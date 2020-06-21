11-year-old dies after being forced to drink 64 ounces of water a day by father, stepmother, officials say

A Colorado mother is speaking out about the death of her 11-year-old son, KXRM reports.

Officials say Zachary Sabin died from water intoxication after being forced to drink 64 ounces of water a day by his father and stepmother.

They are now facing first-degree murder charges.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child,” said Angela Tuetken, Zachary’s mother.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Zachary’s father, Ryan Sabin, and his stepmother, Tara Sabin, are accused of making the 11-year-old drink 64 ounces of water a day due to a bed wetting issue.

According to court documents, on March 10, he got in trouble for not drinking enough water and was told to drink more, which led to his death.

The El Paso coroner said he died from forced water intoxication, meaning water poisoning from drinking too much.

“I can’t even begin to express the amount of pain myself, my wife and our children feel at the loss of Zachary,” said Matthew Tuetkin, Zachary’s stepfather.

“I will miss my Zach attack’s sweet nature, I will never be able to hear his contagious laugh. This is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to endure in my life,” Angela said.

She says he was a true mama’s boy.

He had a humor-filled personality and was always trying to make people smile and laugh. He loved video games, books and reading.

“Zach would stay up late at night with a flashlight reading underneath his blanket,” Angela said “And when he wasn’t reading, he was playing Minecraft building elaborate beautiful worlds.”

Both and Angela and Matthew are thankful that there is justice for Zachary, but Angela says it won’t bring her son back.

“And at the end of the day, that’s all any of us want,” Matthew said.