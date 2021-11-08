Several homes flooded after water main breaks in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thirteen homes are affected after a water main broke overnight in Southwest Portland.

According to the Portland Water Bureau, the break happened on Southwest Fairmont Boulevard around 1 a.m. Monday. Crews were on the scene by 1:25 a.m. and shut down the water main.

Thirteen homes are currently without water as a result. Unfortunately, the water bureau says it has “heard from a few of those homeowners that their homes were flooded.”

Repairs are expected to be complete by this afternoon.

Officials tell KOIN 6 News the cast iron main is 75 years old. They do not believe the cause of the break was weather-related.

This is a developing story.