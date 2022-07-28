PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old wanted in Idaho was arrested on the Oregon Coast Wednesday after allegedly stealing a gun from the Newport Pawn Shop and leading police on a chase three times.

The Newport Police Department said the suspect, identified as Elijah Cassens, reached behind a display case and stole a pistol while one of the shop’s employees was busy. Cassens then hid the gun and fled the scene, police said.

NPD said the owner of the pawnshop tracked down Cassens and called police to let them know. Officers responded to the corner of Southwest 2nd Street and Lee Street where they said the business owner was trying to detain Cassens.

Cassens was reportedly trying to sell the stolen gun, but ultimately dropped it and ran when confronted, police said.

The officers looked but couldn’t find him — until about 8:45 p.m. that same night when NPD received another call from the business owner who reported seeing Cassens back in the same area again.

Officers and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the area and eventually found Cassens near the corner of SW High and 1st Street. Again, NPD said he took off on foot, jumping fences and running through nearby residents’ yards.

Authorities set up another perimeter and spotted him coming from a yard. Cassens then tried to run for the third time, but officers caught him and took him into custody. That’s when police said they noticed he already had an outstanding warrant in Idaho for robbery.

Cassens was taken to the Lincoln County Jail on multiple charges, including theft, escape and criminal mischief.