MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crash in Marion County left one man dead on Friday according to Oregon State Police.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to reports of a collision between two vehicles on Hwy. 219 at French Prarie Rd. NE.

After an investigation, it was revealed that 79-year-old Harold Crane was traveling northbound on French Prarie Rd. in a Ford Ranger pickup and failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup crashed head-on into a Mack CMV being driven by 26-year-old Santana Tadlock, who was going southbound on Hwy 219.

Tadlock was uninjured in the accident, but Crane suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.