2 cars struck by bullets in King Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police found two cars struck and over a dozen spent bullet casings at a shooting scene in Portland’s King Neighborhood.

Around 5:18 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrived at North Michigan Avenue after reports of shots fired came in. No injuries have been reported and police are not releasing any suspect information at this time.

Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting in the investigation.

