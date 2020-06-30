2 dead, 1 rescued after crabbing boat capsizes near Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — Two people died and one person was rescued after a fishing boat sank near Florence.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Amber and Kyle Novelli, who operated Novelli’s Crab and Seafood in Florence, died after their boat hit a jetty early Monday.
Emergency crews received a distress call from the captain of the sinking fishing boat around 2 a.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The captain said everyone aboard was abandoning ship.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew and local emergency responders rescued one man around 3 a.m. The Coast Guard says the two others on board were found unresponsive by 7 a.m.
